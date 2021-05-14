Port Dalhousie's Lakeside Parking lot closed this weekend
With the weather looking warm and sunny all weekend long, some Niagara residents will be looking to head to the beach to relax.
Many beaches in Niagara have changed the way they operate following a busy 2020 summer of packed waterfronts.
While a paid parking program for non-St. Catharines residents will be in effect this year, a reminder that the parking lot at Lakeside Park will be closed to vehicles until May 21st for resurfacing.
Instead you can park at The Port Dalhousie Older Adult Centre, Rennie Park, Jaycee Park and the Port Dalhousie Lions Club.
-
ROUNDTABLE Jon Braithwaite and Janice ArnoldiROUNDTABLE Jon Braithwaite and Janice Arnoldi
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAY 13Starbucks announced that it was "considering" leaving Facebook. Enbridge Line 5 pipeline shut down. Tesla Motor no longer accepting crypto currency to pay for its vehicles. Extra Gum ads gone viral. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
view from the drive thru - Dangers Of Wearing Headphones While Drivingview from the drive thru - Dangers Of Wearing Headphones While Driving