Port Dalhousie's Lakeside Parking lot open this weekend
With the weather looking warm and sunny all weekend long, some Niagara residents will be looking to head to the beach to relax.
Many beaches in Niagara have changed the way they operate following a busy 2020 summer of packed waterfronts.
The paid parking program for non-St. Catharines residents will be in effect this year, a the parking lot will be open this afternoon at 4 p.m. at Lakeside Park as crews finished repaving ahead of schedule.
-
ROUNDTABLE Ted Mouradian and Shane MalcolmROUNDTABLE Ted Mouradian and Shane Malcolm
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *The Woman In The Window (Netflix) *Spiral (in theatres) *Together Together (VOD/Digital) *In the Earth (VOD)
-
TALES FROM THE DUMB ZONEStories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.