Port Dover drone operator not a peeping Tom
OPP say there was no ill intent by the owner of a drone spotted hovering outside a Port Dover woman's window as she changed her clothes.
The incident happened last month and the woman contacted Norfolk OPP to report a suspicious person lingering outside her home.
She told officers she noticed the drone and when she looked outside saw a man with a remote control who quickly left the scene.
Police say the man contacted them and officers determined there was no criminal intent, the man was a new drone owner who simply had lost control of the device.
