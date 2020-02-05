Port Dover drone operator not a peeping Tom

OPP say there was no ill intent by the owner of a drone spotted hovering outside a Port Dover woman's window as she changed her clothes.

The incident happened last month and the woman contacted Norfolk OPP to report a suspicious person lingering outside her home.

She told officers she noticed the drone and when she looked outside saw a man with a remote control who quickly left the scene.

Police say the man contacted them and officers determined there was no criminal intent, the man was a new drone owner who simply had lost control of the device.