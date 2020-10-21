Port Dover officials don't want another Sturgis
Norfolk County health officials asking bikers to stay home.
The officials are hoping bikers don't ride to Port Dover next month on Friday the 13th.
The Spec reporting local councillors are concerned they could have another Sturgis on their hands, the motorcycle rally in South Dakota in August that became a super spreader event.
Mayor Kristal Chopp tells the paper typically the Friday the 13th rallies are something we welcome, particularly local business owners but she notes COVID-19 has changed the way we live.
The town plans to put extra bylaw officers in place just in case bikers don't heed the call to stay home.
-
Federal Politics/Snap Election/Confidence VoteTom McConnell Speaks with Matt Gurney - National Post regarding Federal politics, confidence vote and possibility of snap election
-
Possibility of a Snap ElectionMatt Holmes Speaks with Peter Woolstencroft – Retired Political Science Professor from University of Waterloo regarding the possibility of a snap election
-
Spectacular Halloween Displays for Charity in Welland and Port ColborneMatt Holmes Speaks with Taryn Wilson - Welland Resident Co-Founder Hallowe'en On the Grange display in Welland and Koreen Huffman - Port Colborne Resident Co-Founder Haunt Maze in Port Colborne regarding spectacular Halloween displays for charity