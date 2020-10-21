Port Dover officials don't want another Sturgis

Norfolk County health officials asking bikers to stay home.

The officials are hoping bikers don't ride to Port Dover next month on Friday the 13th.

The Spec reporting local councillors are concerned they could have another Sturgis on their hands, the motorcycle rally in South Dakota in August that became a super spreader event.

Mayor Kristal Chopp tells the paper typically the Friday the 13th rallies are something we welcome, particularly local business owners but she notes COVID-19 has changed the way we live.

The town plans to put extra bylaw officers in place just in case bikers don't heed the call to stay home.