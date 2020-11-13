Port Dover officials say wait until next year as they ask bikers to stay home today

As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the province, officials in Port Dover are asking bikers to stay away today for the traditional Friday the 13th celebrations in the town.

Premier Ford weighing in on the day pointing out a large rally would be very, very risky given the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the province.

A website called pd13. info has posted a notice saying there will be no vendors set up downtown and local groups will not be selling any merchandise.

The notice goes on to point out gatherings like Friday the 13th can turn into super spreader events.