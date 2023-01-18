Port Weller residents hold community meeting following tragic fire

Resident in Port Weller are holding a community meeting tonight to discuss concerns following last weeks fire.

The meeting at the Grantham Lions Club on Niagara Street will be hosted by the Port Weller Residents Association.

They are looking to review community concerns including the creation of an area specific emergency plan and what they call a vision plan for the future of Port Weller.

The group plans to live stream the event on their facebook page at 6:30 p.m., it will run til 8:30 p.m.

The group are also asking for donations to the family of the man that was killed in the fire.

Click HERE to go to the GoFundMe page.