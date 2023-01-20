Port Weller residents looking for answers after fire

Port Weller residents have a lot of questions after the deadly explosion at Ssonix Products - a hazardous waste facility.

They packed a community meeting at the Grantham Lions Club this week looking for answers.

Dave DeRocco, the president of the Port Weller Residents Association says there are many outstanding issues ranging from environmental concerns to the need for a permanent road.

DeRocco says it was irresponsible for the mayor and fire chief not to attend Wednesday's meeting to help answer their questions

A St. Catharines man in his 30's died after suffering severe burns in the fire.

He was the only worker inside the facility when the fire broke out.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

St. Catharines Fire Chief Dave Upper says he anticipates the investigation with partner agencies will up to 10 days.