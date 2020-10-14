iHeartRadio
Porter Airlines extends temporary shut down

Bill Bishop airport


Porter Airlines, which flies out of Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto, making the call to keep its planes grounded until mid December.

The airline cancelled all flights on March 21st with the goal of resuming service in early June.

CEO Michael Deluce is hopeful things will change once rapid testing becomes more widespread, including at airports.

