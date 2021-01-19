Porter apologizes after breaching Code of Conduct while dealing with online harassment

St. Catharines City Council has voted to accept the apology of a councillor who ran afoul of the Code of Conduct while facing months of online harassment from an anonymous social media user.

Integrity Commissioner John Mascarin presented a report during last night's meeting showing councillor Karrie Porter violated three sections of the Code by confronting a person she believed was behind the attack and contacting associates of that person to try to confirm they were behind the online alias.

She also made posts on social media that Mascarin ruled contained some identifying information, though he noted Porter never included the person's name.

Mascarin says evidence later suggested the person accused by Porter was not the online harasser.

Porter responded by saying she accepted the Integrity Commissioner's report. "I sincerely believed that based on the evidence that I had that the complainant was behind the attacks, and in my haste to stop the harassment and to seek accountability from the individual and those who were providing an ongoing platform for abuse from someone who has a fixation and an unhealthy hatred towards me, I made an error. At the time I did not believe I put the complainant's identity at risk by never naming him publicly and by calling the leaders in an organization that he worked with that was also managing the Facebook page. Nor did I want to reveal his identity publicly. I simply wanted the harassment of me to end. I support the complainant's assertions that the allegations have upset him greatly and I am very sorry for that. I sincerely apologize for the lack of respect and the harm that I caused the complainant. And I want to make it clear that further evidence, after that time - about a month later, that it was somebody else."

During the discussion several councillors spoke up about the harassment some members of council face, particularly the women.

Councillor Lori Littleton gave an impassioned speech about the vitriol female politicians face. "When I and Councillor Porter signed our nomination papers we didn't see the paragraph that said you will now be subject to online abuse, trolling, and being afraid that someone might bear you harm." She cited the case of British MP Jo Cox who was murdered in June of 2016 by a man opposed to her defence of the European Union and immigration.

City staff have been directed to prepare a report on protections in place to help councillors facing harassment.