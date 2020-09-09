Porter is keeping planes grounded

Yesterday, we told you about Swoop Airlines plan to move several flights from Hamilton's airport to Pearson International, now we have another airline delaying getting their planes back into the air.

Porter Airlines will be extending its flight suspension until mid-November due to the continued COVID-19 travel restrictions in place.

The airline, which flies out of Billy Bishop Airport in Toronto, halted operations in March.

Flights were originally slated to resume on June 1st but have since been pushed back multiple times.

In a statement Porter says “the ongoing uncertainty presented by government travel restrictions” is still impacting their ability to operate flights.