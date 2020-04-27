Porter is the latest Canadian airline to announced flight cancellations due to the COVID-19
Porter is the latest Canadian airline to announced new flight cancellations due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Toronto-based carrier says fights will be suspended for another four weeks until June 29th.
Porter stopped flying on March 21st as demand plummeted due to travel restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19 and rising public health concerns.
WestJet last week cancelled about 18-thousand flights through June 4th due to record-low passenger numbers while Air Canada has cancelled all flights to the U-S for 30 days.
