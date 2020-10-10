iHeartRadio
Positive COVID-19 case at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School

Niagara Catholic District School Board says someone at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

NCDSB says the individual is in self-insolation, and the situation is being investigated.

Any students and staff known to have been in contact with this individual will be contacted by Niagara Region Public Health.

