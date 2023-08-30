Positive Living Niagara celebrating International Overdose Awareness Day

Tomorrow is international overdose awareness day.

August 31st is a day to remember loved ones, take action, and help reduce the stigma of drug-related death.

A rally run by Positive Living Niagara will be taking place at 5p.m. tomorrow at St.Catharines City Hall.

The event will then move to Silver Spire, where speakers, information booths, art projects, and refreshments will take place.

According to the Niagara Region, there were a total of 149 confirmed opioid-related deaths in 2020, which equals about 13 deaths per month.