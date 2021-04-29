Positive Living Niagara looking for knitters and crocheters

Positive Living Niagara is looking for knitters and crocheters.

The organization is getting ready for the annual Red Scarf Project, but they need help creating the distinctive scarves.

Positive Living Niagara will supply the wool to anyone interested in helping out, but if knitters and crocheters have their own supplies that is appreciated.

The scarves must be a minimum of 50cm x 150 cm.

In December the scarves and some information about HIV/AIDS are placed throughout Niagara. People who find the scarves are encouraged to take them home and keep them.

Anyone interested can contact Wendy at (905)984-8684 x134 or email wmatthews@positivelivingniagara.com