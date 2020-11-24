Positive Living Niagara marks AIDS Awareness Week

Special flag raising ceremonies at city halls across Niagara helped mark the start of AIDS Awareness Week.

Welland, Niagara Falls, and St. Catharines are flying the flags as Positive Living Niagara lays out a full week of events.

Red scarves are being placed around the three city hall locations and community members are welcome to take those scarves to help raise awareness for the cause.

Positive Living will also be hosting a workshop on HIV prevention on Thursday, November 26th.

A virtual World AIDS Day vigil is planned for December 1st.

AIDS Awareness Week kicks off on Monday November 23rd, 2020. Here's a sneak peek of what will be taking place in the Niagara Region. pic.twitter.com/CvIG9cL7SQ — PosLivingNiagara (@poslivngniagara) November 16, 2020