Positive Living Niagara marks AIDS Awareness Week
Special flag raising ceremonies at city halls across Niagara helped mark the start of AIDS Awareness Week.
Welland, Niagara Falls, and St. Catharines are flying the flags as Positive Living Niagara lays out a full week of events.
Red scarves are being placed around the three city hall locations and community members are welcome to take those scarves to help raise awareness for the cause.
Positive Living will also be hosting a workshop on HIV prevention on Thursday, November 26th.
A virtual World AIDS Day vigil is planned for December 1st.
AIDS Awareness Week kicks off on Monday November 23rd, 2020. Here's a sneak peek of what will be taking place in the Niagara Region. pic.twitter.com/CvIG9cL7SQ— PosLivingNiagara (@poslivngniagara) November 16, 2020
We raised the @poslivngniagara @St_Catharines City Hall in recognition of #AIDSAwareness Week, red scarf campaign & #WorldAIDSDay - Dec 1. Congrats to Positive Living on your 30 Anniversary & TY for your efforts in raising awareness & providing support to ppl affected by HIV/AIDS pic.twitter.com/PjlqKg14Fp— Walter Sendzik (@WSendzik) November 23, 2020
-
'Circuit breaker lockdowns' explainedWhat is a circuit breaker lockdown? Some experts in Canada are considering a ‘circuit breaker lockdown’ to help control surging case counts of COVID-19. A circuit breaker lockdown is a lockdown with a set start and end date. It is different than the lockdowns we saw during the first wave, where we were looking for case-counts to drop below a certain threshold before restrictions were lifted. Tim talks with Western University’s Dr. Nitin Mohan.
-
DOG TALK with Dave McMahon - GUEST David Grimm, Author of Citizen Canine - NOV 23rd 2020David Grimm - Author of Citizen Canine joins us to talk about the domestication of dogs , our evolving relationship with cats and dogs , comparison of ancient dog & human DNA & How dogs tracked their humans across the ancient world.
-