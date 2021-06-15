Positivity rate dips to 2.3 percent as province reports fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario's positivity rate has dipped as health officials report fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases.
Officials are confirming 296 new COVID-19 cases today with 17,162 tests processed in the last 24 hours.
The Ministry of Health confirms the province's positivity rate now stands at 2.3 percent, a decline from yesterday's 2.8.
Today's overall COVID-19 case number is the lowest the province has reported since September 17th when 293 cases were reported.
The latest update also includes 13 more deaths linked to COVID-19.
