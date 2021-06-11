Positivity rate remains at 2 percent as Ontario reports 574 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting another day with more than 500 new COVID-19 infections.

Today's 574 newly confirmed cases is down slightly from yesterday's 590 cases.

Health officials also announced 4 new deaths linked to the virus.

The positivity rate remains unchanged at 2 percent with 28,949 tests processed in the last 24 hours.

The seven-day rolling average of daily cases continues to decline, now at 568 compared to 889 a week ago.

