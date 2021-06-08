Positivity rate stands at 2.7 percent as Ontario reports fewer than 500 new COVID-19 infections
The number of new daily COVID-19 cases has dropped below 500.
Health officials are reporting 469 new cases today out of 17,600 processed tests, putting the province's positivity rate at 2.7 percent.
This is the ninth day in a row where daily cases have been under 1,000.
Today's update also includes 18 new deaths linked to the virus.
The seven-day rolling average is now 703 compared to 1,030 a week ago.
