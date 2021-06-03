Positivity rate steady as Ontario reports another day with fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting its fourth straight day with fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.
Today's 870 cases is up from yesterday's 733 and Tuesday's 699, but the positivity rate remains at 2.8 percent.
The rolling seven-day average is now 940, compared to 1,441 a week ago.
The latest update also includes 10 more deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the overall number to 8,801.
