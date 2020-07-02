Possible COVID exposure on WestJet flight
There's been a potential COVID-19 exposure on a flight from Toronto to Halifax.
Nova Scotia's public health agency says anyone on the June 26th WestJet flight WS 2-4-8 which left Toronto at 10 a-m and landed in Halifax in the afternoon may have been exposed.
Passengers in seats A to C in rows 16 through 21 are at greater risk.
Officials are asking those passengers to call Nova Scotia public health for advice and to self-monitor for potential symptoms.
All four maritime provinces started the week with no new cases of COVID-19.
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEKTim talks with Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University Marvin Ryder.
-
Are people still going to hotels?Tim is joined by Brian Vaughan, Global Account Manager for Choice Hotels Canada, to tell us about the impact Covid-19 is having on the hotel industry.
-
Retail Before, During, and After COVID-19Author of "Retail Before, During, and After COVID-19" Bruce Winder joins Tim to talk about his book and what things will look like after the pandemic.