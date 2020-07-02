Possible COVID exposure on WestJet flight

There's been a potential COVID-19 exposure on a flight from Toronto to Halifax.

Nova Scotia's public health agency says anyone on the June 26th WestJet flight WS 2-4-8 which left Toronto at 10 a-m and landed in Halifax in the afternoon may have been exposed.

Passengers in seats A to C in rows 16 through 21 are at greater risk.

Officials are asking those passengers to call Nova Scotia public health for advice and to self-monitor for potential symptoms.

All four maritime provinces started the week with no new cases of COVID-19.