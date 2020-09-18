Possible frost in Niagara tonight
If you have any vulnerable plants outside, you may want to bring them in tonight.
Environment Canada meteorologists say we may dip down to a chilly low of 3 degrees tonight, so frost is possible.
Overall, the overnight temperatures this weekend will be a bit on the cool side, staying in the single digits.
