Possible identity theft in Norfolk results in a fraud worth nearly $300,000

Provincial police are investigating a possible case of identity theft that resulted in a fraud worth nearly $300,000 in Norfolk County.

They say a resident contacted them yesterday to report funds had been transferred from a home equity account to another account not opened by the victim.

Police say it happened on two separate occasions last week and the total loss is estimated at approximately $297,000.

They say they're continuing to investigate but it appears that personal and financial information of the victim may have been compromised.