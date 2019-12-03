Possible identity theft in Norfolk results in a fraud worth nearly $300,000
Provincial police are investigating a possible case of identity theft that resulted in a fraud worth nearly $300,000 in Norfolk County.
They say a resident contacted them yesterday to report funds had been transferred from a home equity account to another account not opened by the victim.
Police say it happened on two separate occasions last week and the total loss is estimated at approximately $297,000.
They say they're continuing to investigate but it appears that personal and financial information of the victim may have been compromised.
One Dish, One Mic - Episode 23, December 8 2019 - FULL SHOW
With special guests Dr. Jennifer Brant and the first half of our interview with Tanya Talaga Award winning journalist, and Author of Seven Fallen Feathers and of All Our Relations. Tune in next Sunday December the 15th to hear the second half.
