Possible light snow in the forecast for Niagara

Niagara could see a little snow in the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada calling for a dusting of snow and possibly up to four centimetres of snow through tonight.

Rain or snow is expected to start later this afternoon and continue into the overnight.

Temperatures are also going to be below the average for this time of the year.

We are expecting a high of six degrees today when our average this time of year is more like 13 degrees.

The rain/snow mix will wrap up tomorrow morning.