Possible new break in 1996 disappearance of U.S. college student Kristin Smart
Search warrants were served Wednesday at locations in California and Washington state in the investigation of the disappearance of college student Kristin Smart in 1996, authorities said.
Smart, who attended California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, vanished while returning from a party.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said warrants were served at two locations in San Luis Obispo County, one location in Los Angeles County and one location in Washington.
The Sheriff's Office said in a statement it announced the search warrants due to the high-profile nature of the investigation and to avoid misinformation.
``The search warrants are limited in scope, and sealed by the court. As a result, we are precluded by law from disclosing any further details about them,'' the statement said. ``This is an active and on-going investigation. The Sheriff's Office will not be commenting any further and no additional information will be released at this time, nor do we anticipate any additional news releases regarding this investigation.''
