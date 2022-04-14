Possible peak in Ontario COVID transmission but future trends uncertain: New Modelling

Ontario's expert pandemic advisers say wastewater signals suggest COVID-19 transmission in the province may have peaked but it's unclear where the trend is heading.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table shared its latest modelling on the disease on Thursday.

The expert group says it's unclear if the apparent crest in cases during the sixth wave will be followed by an increase, a decrease or a continued plateau after the long weekend.

The modelling suggests hospitalizations and ICU admissions will continue rising but it's unlikely they will reach levels seen earlier this year during the fifth wave of the pandemic.

The group says COVID-19 infections among health-care workers, are as high as they were during the Omicron wave, and that combined with rising hospitalization numbers may impact health-care capacity.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the latest modelling on hospital and ICU occupancy shows that Ontario can manage the current wave of infections without bringing back public health measures.

