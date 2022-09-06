RCMP says Myles Sanderson not on James Smith Cree Nation
A notice sent via Saskatchewan's emergency alert system says further investigation by RCMP has determined Myles Sanderson is not on the James Smith Cree Nation, as an earlier warning had suggested.
Sanderson, who is a suspect in a deadly series of stabbings northeast of Saskatoon over the weekend, remains at large and the alert says the public is urged to take ``appropriate precautions.''
More coming.
