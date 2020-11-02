1 killed, several injured in Vienna attack, police say

Authorities in Vienna say at least one person has been killed and several more have been injured in the Austrian capital late Monday in what security officials described as a ``terror attack.''

``One deceased person, several injured (1 officer included),'' Vienna police said on Twitter. ``1 suspect shot and killed by police officers.''

The Austria Press Agency earlier quoted ambulance service spokesman Daniel Melcher saying there were several dead and injured, though he was unable to provide a number yet.

Austria's top security official said authorities believe there were several attackers involved and that the incident was still ongoing.