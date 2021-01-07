Post-mortem scheduled today for man fatally shot by police in NOTL
A post-mortem will be conducted today after a man was fatally shot by police in Niagara-On-The-Lake.
The Special Investigations unit has identified the deceased man as 27 year old Martin Gordyn from Niagara.
He was fatally shot during an interaction with Niagara Regional Police on Tuesday afternoon as officers responded to reports of a suspected impaired driver.
The SIU is also searching for two cyclists who may have witnessed the interaction near Line 3 and the Niagara River Parkway. The lead investigator can be contracted at 1-800-787-8529.
A woman who was on scene during the incident, 29 year old Lindsey Archer of Dundas, has also been arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime, obstructing police, and possession of a schedule 1 substance.
Two NRP officers were treated for minor injuries after the encounter.
