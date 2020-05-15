Post-secondary students and recent grads can start applying for financial assistance today

Post-secondary students and recent grads can start applying for federal financial assistance today.

The Canada Emergency Student Benefit provides $1,250 per month for eligible students or $2,000 per month for people with dependents or disabilities.

The program runs from May until August.

To qualify, students and recent grads must be unable to work or find a job due to COVID-19.

It is also available for people who are working but making less than $1,000 per the 4 week period they are applying for.

The benefit is aimed at students who do not qualify for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Applications can be submitted through the Canada Revenue Agency.