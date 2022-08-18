Postcard campaign highlighting lives of soldiers killed during the Dieppe Raid

A postcard campaign is highlighting the lives of soldiers who were killed during the Dieppe Raid ahead of the disastrous operation's 80th anniversary.



The Juno Beach Centre Association sent out 400 unique postcards to addresses across the country that share the name and fate of a soldier who once lived in those places.



The raid on Aug. 19, 1942 was the Canadian Army's first major combat against Nazi Germany during the Second World War.



It backfired and became Canada's bloodiest day of the Second World War, with more than 800 Canadian soldiers killed.



Alex Fitzgerald-Black who is director of the association, says preparations began at the end of last year when employees and volunteers went through service files to see if they could link fallen soldiers' home addresses to current ones.



Many postcards were sent to southern Ontario cities, as well as Montreal and Winnipeg.