Postmedia to layoff 11 per cent of staff, sources say
Newspaper publisher Postmedia says 11 per cent of its staff will be laid off, sources tell The Canadian Press.
The sources asked not to be identified as they were not authorized to publicly speak on the matter.
The job cut comes days after the company announced it had sold the Calgary Herald building and would move a dozen of its Alberta community newspapers to digital-only formats.
More coming.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - January 25th, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by:
Ashley Waters - Relationship Manager, Scouts Canada
Laura Ip - St. Catharines Councillor
-
-