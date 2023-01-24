iHeartRadio
Postmedia to layoff 11 per cent of staff, sources say


post media cp

Newspaper publisher Postmedia says 11 per cent of its staff will be laid off, sources tell The Canadian Press.

The sources asked not to be identified as they were not authorized to publicly speak on the matter.

The job cut comes days after the company announced it had sold the Calgary Herald building and would move a dozen of its Alberta community newspapers to digital-only formats.

More coming.

