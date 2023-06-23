Pot stores in Ontario may have to cover up all cannabis from their windows

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario is considering amending regulations that require cannabis stores to ensure pot can't be seen from the exterior of their shop.

The provincial body that oversees the licensing of pot shops says it is collecting feedback on the visibility of cannabis to respond to safety concerns.

A significant rise in robberies prompted Alberta's cannabis regulator to allow stores to take down window coverings last summer.

The AGCO says it will be collecting feedback until July 11th and it will notify stores at a later date should it decide to make changes to the regulations.