Potent batch of fentanyl circulating in Woodstock area linked to four deaths and 10 overdoses
Police in Woodstock say they believe a recent string of drug overdoses is the result of a particularly potent batch of fentanyl circulating in the city.
Police say they have responded to 10 overdoses since February 22nd, four of which were fatal.
They say the most recent one took place over the weekend.
Investigators say they believe the drug known as purple fentanyl and black/grey fentanyl is responsible for the surge.
