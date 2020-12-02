Potential return of NYE Niagara Falls in 2021

As CKTB news reported yesterday, Niagara Falls New Year's Eve will look different this year.

The Niagara Parks Commission has officially announced the annual concert in Queen Victoria Park followed by a fireworkds display will be paused this year in accordance with public health guidelines.

In a release, the NPC says while the large-scale event is clearly not possible in 2020, the destination remains committed to resuming the annual celebration once it is safe to do so, potentially as early as 2021.

Despite the lack of a formal event, Niagara Falls will be offering many safe and responsible options for visitors to create memories and ring in the new year.

