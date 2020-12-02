Potential return of NYE Niagara Falls in 2021
As CKTB news reported yesterday, Niagara Falls New Year's Eve will look different this year.
The Niagara Parks Commission has officially announced the annual concert in Queen Victoria Park followed by a fireworkds display will be paused this year in accordance with public health guidelines.
In a release, the NPC says while the large-scale event is clearly not possible in 2020, the destination remains committed to resuming the annual celebration once it is safe to do so, potentially as early as 2021.
Despite the lack of a formal event, Niagara Falls will be offering many safe and responsible options for visitors to create memories and ring in the new year.
Niagara Parks Commission CEO David Adames will join CKTB's Niagara in the Morning tomorrow at 6:20 a.m.
-
One Day Toy and Food Drive in Niagara Falls Saturday December 5th in Support of Boys and Girls Club of Niagara, Project Share and Women's Place of South NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Justin Canestraro - Niagara Falls Firefighter regarding one day toy and food drive in Niagara Falls on Saturday December 5th/20
-
Rise of the Lab ButcherMatt Holmes Speaks with Sylvain Charlebois - Professor in Food Distribution and Policy Dalhousie University regarding lab grown meat
-
Idea of Building Affordable Housing on Vacant Old Police Station Land in Downtown St. CatharinesMatt Holmes Speaks with Greg Miller - St. Catharines City Councillor Merritton Ward regarding the idea to erect affordable housing on vacant land where old police station once stood