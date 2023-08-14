Power going out in Fort Erie this weekend in town-wide planned outage

The Canadian Niagara Power company says a town-wide power outage is planned in Fort Erie this weekend.

The power will go out in Fort Erie, including Ridgeway, Crystal Beach and Stevensville, on Sunday August 20, 2023, between the hours of 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

Officials say the outage is required to reconfigure the system supply in order to facilitate an upgrade to the transmission

system.

In another six weeks, a second outage will be required to restore the default supply system configuration.

The second outage is scheduled to occur on Sunday, October 1, 2023, between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

“We recognize that power outages are an inconvenience, so we have scheduled times we believe to be the least disruptive to our customers,” said Kristine Carmichael, Director, Corporate & Customer Services at CNPI. “We are pleased that we were able to minimize what would have been numerous outages of lengthy durations to only two, thirty minute outages by utilizing the IPL. We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding during these outages”.