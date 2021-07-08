Power out for approximately 500 St. Catharines homes and businesses after crash
Around 500 homes and business in St. Catharines may be without power until this afternoon after a crash.
Representatives for Alectra Utilities say 490 homes north of Lakeshore Road between Vine Street and Welland Canals Parkway are without power this morning.
Crews have been dispatched to the area and the estimated time of restoration is listed at 3 p.m.
They say the cause is a vehicle collision.
