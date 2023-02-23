Power is back for most in south Niagara following ice storm
The clean up continues following last night's ice storm in Niagara.
Canadian Niagara Power is reporting that it has restored power to the Fort Erie area following an outage this morning, but new problems are popping up.
Officials say the ongoing ice build-up continues and is contributing to additional outages.
"We are working to restore approx. 300 customers primarily in Point Albino and Crystal Beach."
Update to previous post. We were down to 156 customers without power. However, ongoing ice build-up continues and is contributing to additional outages. We are working to restore approx. 300 customers primarily in Point Albino and Crystal Beach. @TownOfFortErie @PortColborne pic.twitter.com/9XBMSM5HNe— CanadianNiagaraPower (@CNPpower) February 23, 2023
