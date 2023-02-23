iHeartRadio
Power is back for most in south Niagara following ice storm


The clean up continues following last night's ice storm in Niagara.

Canadian Niagara Power is reporting that it has restored power to the Fort Erie area following an outage this morning, but new problems are popping up.

Officials say the ongoing ice build-up continues and is contributing to additional outages. 

"We are working to restore approx. 300 customers primarily in Point Albino and Crystal Beach."

 

