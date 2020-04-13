Power outage in St. Catharines affecting 310 homes
Alectra is reporting a power outage in St. Catharines that's affecting 310 homes.
The homes are in the area of Glenridge Ave and Wychwood Rd.
It is estimated power will be restored between 8-9pm.
-
COVID-19 | Wage Subsidy Program for Small Businesses in Niagara UPDATEMatt Holmes Speaks with Hugo Chesshire - Director of Policy and Government Relations Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce regarding the announced wage subsidy program for businesses
-
COVID-19 | Challenging Times for Positive Living Niagara During PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Glen Walker – Executive Director Positive Living Niagara regarding the challenging times faced by Positive Living Niagara
-
COVID-19 | One of Eight NDP MPPs Attending Ontario Legislature for a Special Short SessionMatt Holmes Speaks with Jeff Burch – Niagara Centre MPP Ontario NDP and Municipal Affairs Critic regarding special short session at Queen' Park