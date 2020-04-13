iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Power outage in St. Catharines affecting 310 homes

map

Alectra is reporting a power outage in St. Catharines that's affecting 310 homes.

The homes are in the area of Glenridge Ave and Wychwood Rd.

It is estimated power will be restored between 8-9pm.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio