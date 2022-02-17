Power outage shuts down vaccine clinic in St. Catharines
Niagara Region Public Health has had to cancel today's COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatic Centre due to an unexpected loss of power at the facility.
Staff are calling those who had booked appointments for today.
No details yet on whether an extra clinic date will be added to make up for today.
Residents can still walk in or book an appointment today at the Canada One Outlets in Niagara Falls.
