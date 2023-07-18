iHeartRadio
Powerball in US reaches $1-billion for Wednesday draw


powerball

The Powerball lottery jackpot in the U-S has climbed to one-billion dollars after no one won the grand prize in Monday night's draw.
    
It's the third time in Powerball history the jackpot has reached a billion dollars.
    
The biggest ever -- 2.04-billion dollars -- was won in November.
    
The next drawing is Wednesday night.
    
Meantime, Canada's Lotto Max lottery jackpot for tonight has grown to 70-million-dollars, since no one has won it since June 9th. 

