Powerball in US reaches $1-billion for Wednesday draw

The Powerball lottery jackpot in the U-S has climbed to one-billion dollars after no one won the grand prize in Monday night's draw.



It's the third time in Powerball history the jackpot has reached a billion dollars.



The biggest ever -- 2.04-billion dollars -- was won in November.



The next drawing is Wednesday night.



Meantime, Canada's Lotto Max lottery jackpot for tonight has grown to 70-million-dollars, since no one has won it since June 9th.