Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,300

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria.

It toppled hundreds of buildings and killed more than 1,300 people.

Hundreds are still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll is expected to rise as rescue workers search mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.

On both sides of the border, residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside on a cold, rainy and snowy night.

Buildings were reduced to piles of pancaked floors.

Major aftershocks, some nearly as strong as the first, continued.

Rescue workers and residents in multiple cities searched for survivors, working through tangles of metal and concrete.