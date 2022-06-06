Prayer service, vigil to honour Muslim family on anniversary of London attack
A prayer service and vigil today will honour four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., killed one year ago in what authorities have called a hate-motivated attack.
The service and vigil are part of a series of events organized for the London community to honour the Afzaal family after the June 6, 2021 truck attack.
The prayer service, hosted by the London Muslim community, will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Islamic Cemetery of London.
A vigil for the family has been planned for 6:30 p.m. and will be led by friends of Yumnah Afzaal, the 15-year-old daughter of the family who was killed in the attack.
The vigil, organized by the Youth Coalition Combating Islamophobia, will be hosted at the Memorial Plaza.
Event organizers say all are welcome to attend.
