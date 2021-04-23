Pregnant individuals in Ontario can sign up for vaccine appointments
Pregnant individuals in Ontario can now sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
The Health Minister announcing that pregnancy now falls under the "highest risk" for health conditions in phase two of the provinces vaccine rollout.
Christine Elliott says that pregnant individuals can use the provincial booking system and get an appointment with public health.
