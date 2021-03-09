Pregnant women to be included in next phase of COVID-19 vaccine rollout
The president of the Ontario Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists is applauding the province's move to include pregnant women on its priority list of recipients in the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan.
Dr. Constance Nasello says that although pregnant women were excluded from initial trials of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, there is increasing evidence that the vaccines are safe for them.
Ontario health authorities listed pregnancy as a factor putting someone at risk for hospitalization or death from COVID-19 as they released details of the province's vaccination plan Friday.
That means pregnant women would be eligible for a vaccine during the second phase of the vaccine rollout.
