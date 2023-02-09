Premier and health minister set to talk health care funding with federal ministers

Ontario will be the first province to sit down directly with the federal government to work on a one-on-one agreement for new health-care dollars.



Premier Doug Ford and his health minister are to meet with federal Health Minister Jean Yves-Duclos and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc today in Toronto to discuss the details of proposed new money.



Ottawa presented an offer Tuesday to the provinces and territories that would see an additional 17-billion dollars over 10 years added to the Canada Health Transfer, and another 25-billion via one-on-one deals with provinces over the next decade.



Ford said yesterday that Ontario will accept any new money on health care from the federal government.