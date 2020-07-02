Premier and Municipal Affairs Minister set to make announcement today
Premier Doug Ford will resume his daily COVID-19 briefings at Queen’s Park today after taking a break for Canada Day.
Ford is slated to make an announcement alongside Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark at 1 p.m.
The announcement comes as the province continues to loosen some of the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said that things are going “quite well” since Ontario moved to the second stage of its reopening plan and that it may soon be time to move to the third and final stage.
According to the in initial framework for reopening released in April, Stage 3 would allow the size of public gatherings to increase and all workplaces to open.
