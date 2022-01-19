Premier and municipal leaders go virtual for housing summit

Ontario Premier Doug Ford gathering virtually with municipal leaders today for a housing summit.



Ford says his goal for the summit is to come up with concrete ways to allow more families to buy a home.



Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark says housing affordability is a critical priority for the Ontario government, and the summit is an opportunity to co-ordinate efforts with municipalities to help build more homes faster.



Clark says it's also about enabling the right mix of homes in the right places.



Ford had invited Justin Trudeau to the summit with Ontario's big city mayors and regional chairs, but the prime minister will not be attending.



The meeting was previously set for mid-December, but was postponed so the provincial and municipal politicians could focus on their response to the Omicron variant.