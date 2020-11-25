Premier asks Ontarians to skip holiday parties
COVID-19 will crash Christmas and other holiday parties this year.
Premier Doug Ford is asking Ontarians to celebrate the holidays with your own household, especially in lockdown zones.
He's asking people not to host or attend any holiday gatherings and Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province will be launching a website that will clearly spell out the advice on COVID-19 during the holidays.
Here are the holiday do's and don'ts from the Ford government.
|
Safer Holiday Activities
|
Riskier Holiday Activities
|
Virtual holiday gatherings or events with family, friends or co-workers.
|
In-person holiday gatherings or events, particularly gatherings where masks or face coverings must be removed to eat or drink.
|
Outdoor holiday activities such as building a snowman or going on a sleigh ride with members of your household.
|
Indoor holiday activities such as having overnight guests or sleepovers with friends or people outside your household.
|
Visiting Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus or their elves outdoors and taking photos while keeping two metres apart.
|
Visiting Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus or their elves indoors and taking photos without being two metres apart. Children are not permitted to sit on Santa's lap this year.
|
Attending a drive-in or drive-through event.
|
Visiting family and friends for non-essential reasons.
Individuals and families in higher transmission areas should avoid going to lower transmission areas, except for essential reasons.
|
Watching holiday or other movies with your household.
|
Hosting or attending social gatherings or organized public events that do not adhere to provincial or local requirements. See below for information about the gathering limits that apply in the various zones.
|
Decorating your doors and putting up lights around your home.
|
Lighting your menorah.
|
Baking holiday treats with your immediate household.
|
Donating to your favourite holiday charity or toy drive.