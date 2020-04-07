Premier asks us not to crowd grocery stores ahead of the Easter holiday

The Easter weekend is just days away and the province is hoping to convince people to do their grocery shopping early.

There are fears there will be a surge of shoppers on Thursday as Ontarians stock up for the holiday.

Premier Doug Ford says he knows its tough times right now, but if you can order your Good Friday fish fry or Easter Sunday dinner from a local eatery for take out or delivery, it would take the pressure off the grocery stores.

Meantime, residents are reminded that gatherings of more than five people are currently illegal in Ontario

This holds true for private social family gatherings or religous celebrations for Easter, Passover or other faith based holidays in April.

Residents organizing or attending gatherings of more than 5 people can be charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, which carries a fine starting at $750.